Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 785 ($9.64) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown Cuts Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2553 per share. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

