Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Announces Earnings Results

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million.
Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
