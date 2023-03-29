Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

HARP opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

