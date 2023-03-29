Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,640 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.37.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

