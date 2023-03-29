Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 799 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

