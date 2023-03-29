Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.