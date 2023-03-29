Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €75.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential downside of 46.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ADS opened at €141.18 ($151.81) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.56. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($216.14).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

