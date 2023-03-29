Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.26) price target by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 0.2 %

WAC opened at €18.70 ($20.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.02. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €21.80 ($23.44). The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

