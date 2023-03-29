HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,089 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
