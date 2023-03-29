HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

