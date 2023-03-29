HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $471.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.