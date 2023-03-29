HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

