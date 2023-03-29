HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

