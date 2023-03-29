HB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.