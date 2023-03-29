HB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

