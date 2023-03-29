HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DFUS stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
