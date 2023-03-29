HC Wainwright Lowers Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $45.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.