HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,104. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.
Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
