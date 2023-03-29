HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,104. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

About Unity Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $201,000.

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.