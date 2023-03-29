Head-To-Head Contrast: WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) & Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -479.97% -251.12% -123.76% Emeren Group -0.80% 0.35% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.15 -$16.15 million ($103.00) -0.02 Emeren Group $79.66 million 3.16 $6.86 million ($0.01) -418.00

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than WiSA Technologies. Emeren Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WiSA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emeren Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11,056.46%. Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 121.29%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Emeren Group.

Summary

Emeren Group beats WiSA Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

