Head to Head Survey: Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) & Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Camden National pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden National and Lyons Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $213.49 million 2.58 $61.44 million $4.17 9.05 Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

This table compares Camden National and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 28.78% 13.62% 1.12% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyons Bancorp has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Camden National and Lyons Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.15%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camden National beats Lyons Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp, Inc. provides financial and banking services. Its offers products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, cash manager, remote deposit capture. The company was founded on August 4, 1987 is headquartered in Lyons, NY.

