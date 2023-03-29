Head-To-Head Survey: Nutex Health (NUTX) vs. The Competition

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nutex Health to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -39.86% -9,233.21% -5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutex Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 766 4694 10045 252 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.69%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its competitors.

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.94 Nutex Health Competitors $12.07 billion $61.04 million -19.89

Nutex Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nutex Health competitors beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

