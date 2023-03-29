HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Up 816.7% in March

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of HEWA stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. HealthWarehouse.com has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

