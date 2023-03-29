Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

