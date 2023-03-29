Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.
About Heartland Financial USA
