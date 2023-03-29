Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 3,759 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.44. 322,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.