Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 38,860 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $185,087,000 after acquiring an additional 549,167 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

WBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 1,112,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,110. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

