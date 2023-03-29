Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 11,476 Shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 157,924 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 416,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 89,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period.

BATS NURE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

