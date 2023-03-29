Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 17,824 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUMB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,930. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

