Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 63,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

