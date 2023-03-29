Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 11,227 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 2.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Splunk Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
