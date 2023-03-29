Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 758,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 742,918 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WFC opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

