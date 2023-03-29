Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Visteon makes up approximately 1.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 98.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.26.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

