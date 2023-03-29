Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $246,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

