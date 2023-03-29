Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 3,118,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

