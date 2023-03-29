Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

