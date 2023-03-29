Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 37,600 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

