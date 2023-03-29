Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Fortis by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis Stock Up 0.8 %

Fortis stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 146,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

