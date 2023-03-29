Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

