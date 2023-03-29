Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. 365,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

