Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -32.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.