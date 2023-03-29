High Note Wealth LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $225,714,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.