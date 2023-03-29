High Note Wealth LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. 3,442,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,562. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

