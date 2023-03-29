High Note Wealth LLC Has $698,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

