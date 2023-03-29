High Note Wealth LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,441. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.