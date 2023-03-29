High Note Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

XEL stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

