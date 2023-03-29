High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 342,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

