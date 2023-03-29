Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,051 shares of company stock worth $12,285,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

