Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

