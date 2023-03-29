Horizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $138.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.28 or 0.00037519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $138.92 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00134386 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052739 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,518,675 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

