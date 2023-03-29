Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

