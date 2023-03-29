Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

